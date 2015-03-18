Full text of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's letter to the media

MUMBAI, April 3 Text of Narayan Murthy's letter to the media about COO Pravin Rao's compensation. Dear Folks, If you use the contents of this mail, please quote me verbatim and in full. Please do not paraphrase. I have lots of affection for Pravin. Let me state you the facts. I recruited Pravin in 1985 and had nurtured him throughout my stay at Infosys since then. He had been sidelined. He was not even a member of the Executive Council at Infosys in 2013 when I came back. Kris, Shibu