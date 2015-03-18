Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 18 Elisa Oyj :
* Standard & Poor's upgraded Elisa's credit rating
* Standard & Poor's raised its long-term corporate credit rating of Elisa to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
* Outlook is stable
* Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order