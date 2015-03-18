UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 18 Gameloft SE :
* Reports a FY net loss of 6.4 million euros ($6.82 million) versus profit of 7.5 million euros year ago
* FY revenue of 227.3 million euros versus 233.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.