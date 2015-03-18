BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
March 18 Theraclion SA :
* Announces an agreement with a German insurance company to cover breast Fibroadenoma treatment with Echopulse for up to half a million Germans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan