March 18 Onxeo SA :

* Announces grant of Validive patent by Japanese Patent Office

* Validive is currently entering phase III in prevention of severe oral mucositis in patients treated for a head and neck cancer

* Newly granted patent in Japan is based on original application of clonidine in oral mucositis and protects Validive until 2029