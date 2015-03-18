BRIEF-Opthea launches A$45 mln financing for clinical development
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million
March 18 Theraclion SA :
* Theraclion signs an equity line financing with Kepler Cheuvreux
* Says this could allow Theraclion to receive 4.3 million euros ($4.58 million) in equity at current stock price
* Kepler Cheuvreux committed to subscribe to successive capital increases within global limit of 400,000 new Theraclion shares, or 10.6 percent of company`s current share capital
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan