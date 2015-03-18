March 18 Theraclion SA :

* Theraclion signs an equity line financing with Kepler Cheuvreux

* Says this could allow Theraclion to receive 4.3 million euros ($4.58 million) in equity at current stock price

* Kepler Cheuvreux committed to subscribe to successive capital increases within global limit of 400,000 new Theraclion shares, or 10.6 percent of company`s current share capital Source text: reut.rs/19zY7Dx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)