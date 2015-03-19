UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 19 Macintosh Retail Group Nv :
* FY net loss 101.6 million euros ($109.5 million) versus loss of 12.1 million euros year ago
* FY underlying EBIT down 1.7 million euros on 2013 (- 13.7 million euros) to - 15.4 million euros
* Prospects 2015 more positive than 2014 although no convincing recovery in shoe market yet
* No pronouncements will be made as to sales or earnings in 2015
* Operating EBIT in H1 2015 is expected to be negative as usual, due to seasonal influences in fashion
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources