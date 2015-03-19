TASER changes name in shift to software, services for police
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 TASER International, the maker of electrical weapons for police officers, is changing its name to Axon as it pushes further into the software business.
March 19 Nicox SA :
* Nicox receives orphan drug designation from FDA for naproxcinod in duchenne muscular dystrophy
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 TASER International, the maker of electrical weapons for police officers, is changing its name to Axon as it pushes further into the software business.
* Heritage Bank of Commerce provides $9 million facility to Vivex, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sempra energy updates financial outlook at 2017 analyst conference