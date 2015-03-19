March 19 INVL Technology AB :

* Says proposes to increase its share capital by additionally issuing 13,885,286 ordinary shares of 0.29 euros par value each

* Says its share capital will be increased from 1.78 million euros ($1.92 million) to 5.8 million euros

* Says minimal issue price of each newly issued share is 1.56 euros and payment for the shares is by cash contributions Source text: bit.ly/1EtHEIQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9265 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)