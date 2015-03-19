BRIEF-Heritage Bank of Commerce provides $9 million facility to Vivex Inc
* Heritage Bank of Commerce provides $9 million facility to Vivex, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Koninklijke Philips Nv :
* Proposal to appoint David Pyott as new member of supervisory board
* Philips provides update on 2015 AGM agenda
* Also published shareholders circular providing a further specification and explanation of proposal to approve separation of lighting business from Royal Philips
* Separation is currently intended to be effectuated through an initial public offering, but other options will continue to be reviewed Link to press release: (philips.to/1xArbjp) Further company coverage:
* Heritage Bank of Commerce provides $9 million facility to Vivex, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sempra energy updates financial outlook at 2017 analyst conference
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: