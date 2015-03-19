BRIEF-Mediclin takes over AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender
* Takes over the AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender as of May 1, 2017
March 19 Centrum Medyczne Enel-Med SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 213.7 million zlotys ($55.4 million) versus 206.7 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 operating profit 40.8 million zlotys versus 6.0 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 net profit 41.5 million zlotys versus 2.4 million zlotys year on year Source text: bit.ly/1MMjnE4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8595 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ligand enters commercial license and supply agreements with Marinus Pharmaceuticals for captisol-enabled Ganaxolone
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition