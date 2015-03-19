BRIEF-Zilliant says has raised $30 mln in financing from Goldman Sachs
* Zilliant says has raised $30 mln in financing from Goldman Sachs Source text for Eikon:
March 19 Grivalia Properties REIC :
* Announces completion of acquisition of a 12.6 thousand square meters property in Heraklion, Crete and its leaseback to Praktiker Hellas SA
* The store is the only store with housing and technical equipment in Crete, Greece
* Says the price for the deal amounts to 8.5 million euros ($9.10 million), funded from the company's share capital increase performed in FY 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1B3BDR6
* Heritage Bank of Commerce provides $9 million facility to Vivex, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, an industry report showed on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city and ramping up expectations the province of Ontario will act soon to cool the market.