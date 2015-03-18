March 18 Maternus Kliniken AG :

* FY 2014 revenue increased by 8.5 million euros or 7.5 percent to 122.0 million euros ($129.9 million) compared to 113.6 million euros in the previous year

* FY 2014 EBT more than 27 million euros versus prior-year loss of 8.3 million euros

