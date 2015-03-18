BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical says trading in company's shares will be suspended from 3 april 2017
* Trading in company's shares will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 18 Maternus Kliniken AG :
* FY 2014 revenue increased by 8.5 million euros or 7.5 percent to 122.0 million euros ($129.9 million) compared to 113.6 million euros in the previous year
* FY 2014 EBT more than 27 million euros versus prior-year loss of 8.3 million euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in company's shares will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million