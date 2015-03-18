PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 18 Citigroup Global Markets Limited:
* To run private placement of 7.3 million Atresmedia shares
* Says to run accelerated bookbuilding for Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.L, which will remain with 3.4 percent stake in Atresmedia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* FY profit attributable HK$224.8 million versus HK$198.7 million