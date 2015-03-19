March 19 Sopra Steria Group SA :

* Announces proposed acquisition of CIMPA SAS, an Airbus Group NV subsidiary specialising in product lifecycle management

* CIMPA could be included in Sopra Steria Group`s consolidation scope during 2nd half of 2015

* Acquisition price has not been made public

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)