March 19 Esperite N.V. :

* Acquires InKaryo, a United States-based start-up specialised in bioinformatics for genetic diagnostics and molecular cytogenetic tests

* Pursuant to transaction, Esperite (ESP) will acquire InKaryo shares at a purchase price of $260,000, and assume its obligations under its 2-year 6 pct $280,000 convertible bond due May 2015

* Except for a small $40,000 cash payment on completion, ESP is entitled to pay purchase price in shares

* If it elects to do so, sellers collectively will receive 73,530 new ESP shares

* ESP is entitled to convert convertible bond in ESP shares at a conversion price of 2.99 euros ($3)