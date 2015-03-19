Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
March 19 Esperite N.V. :
* Acquires InKaryo, a United States-based start-up specialised in bioinformatics for genetic diagnostics and molecular cytogenetic tests
* Pursuant to transaction, Esperite (ESP) will acquire InKaryo shares at a purchase price of $260,000, and assume its obligations under its 2-year 6 pct $280,000 convertible bond due May 2015
* Except for a small $40,000 cash payment on completion, ESP is entitled to pay purchase price in shares
* If it elects to do so, sellers collectively will receive 73,530 new ESP shares
* ESP is entitled to convert convertible bond in ESP shares at a conversion price of 2.99 euros ($3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Monsanto continues return to growth in fiscal year 2017 with strong second quarter and first half results; updates outlook for full year eps to high end of guidance range
April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a 28.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for soybean and corn seeds.