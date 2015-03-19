March 19 Ophir Energy Plc

* FY post tax profit of $54.8 million (2013: $245.8 million loss)

* Responded to current oil price environment by identifying and actioning $250 million of budget savings and capex reductions over next 2 years

* 2015 will not see levels of exploration drilling that we undertook in 2014

* "we shall be investing and analysing our pre-existing and new acreage" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: