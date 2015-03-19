March 19 AstraZeneca Plc :

* Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Inc

* Under terms of agreement, Daiichi Sankyo Inc will pay a $200 mln up-front fee and subsequent sales-related payments of up to $625 mln

* AstraZeneca will be responsible for manufacturing, will book all sales and will make sales-related commission payments to Daiichi Sankyo Inc

* Both companies will be jointly responsible for commercial activities

* AstraZeneca's 2015 financial guidance, provided on March 6, is unaffected by today's announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: