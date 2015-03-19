UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
March 19 AstraZeneca Plc :
* Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Inc
* Under terms of agreement, Daiichi Sankyo Inc will pay a $200 mln up-front fee and subsequent sales-related payments of up to $625 mln
* AstraZeneca will be responsible for manufacturing, will book all sales and will make sales-related commission payments to Daiichi Sankyo Inc
* Both companies will be jointly responsible for commercial activities
* AstraZeneca's 2015 financial guidance, provided on March 6, is unaffected by today's announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.