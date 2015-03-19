PARIS, March 19 French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a stake in Mauritius Commercial Bank Mozambique (MCBM) as part of its strategy to tap strong growth in Africa.

The acquisition, for which financial details were not disclosed, will take effect via a capital increase and is dependent on the approval of the Central Bank of Mozambique, SocGen said in a statement.

SocGen noted that Mozambique demonstrates particularly strong growth potential, notably in the area of infrastructures in view of the recent gas field discoveries.

