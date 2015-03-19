BRIEF-Zilliant says has raised $30 mln in financing from Goldman Sachs
* Zilliant says has raised $30 mln in financing from Goldman Sachs Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, March 19 French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a stake in Mauritius Commercial Bank Mozambique (MCBM) as part of its strategy to tap strong growth in Africa.
The acquisition, for which financial details were not disclosed, will take effect via a capital increase and is dependent on the approval of the Central Bank of Mozambique, SocGen said in a statement.
SocGen noted that Mozambique demonstrates particularly strong growth potential, notably in the area of infrastructures in view of the recent gas field discoveries.
* Heritage Bank of Commerce provides $9 million facility to Vivex, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, an industry report showed on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city and ramping up expectations the province of Ontario will act soon to cool the market.