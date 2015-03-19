BRIEF-Mediclin takes over AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender
* Takes over the AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender as of May 1, 2017
March 19 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Announces organizational and management changes
* Says research and development organization is split into two parts, each with direct representation in management
* As result of organizational restructuring, former positions as Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer have become redundant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Takes over the AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender as of May 1, 2017
* Ligand enters commercial license and supply agreements with Marinus Pharmaceuticals for captisol-enabled Ganaxolone
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition