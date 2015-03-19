March 19 Prosiebensat 1 Media Ag

* Says is launching a new company for its strategic e-commerce investments

* Says all companies in this segment in which prosiebensat.1 has held significant equity interests are being transferred from sevenventures gmbh to 7commerce gmbh

* Says 7commerce is also acquiring majority share in amorelie, an online shop for erotic lifestyle goods

* Says secures sitcoms from NBC Universal for the first time