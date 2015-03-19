March 19 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :

* Q1 profit after tax improved from 0.23 million euro ($245,939) year ago by around 50 percent to 0.34 million euros

* Q1 EBIT up by around 10 percent to 1.27 million euros

* On a good way to continue the operational growth in the current fiscal year and to achieve a slight increase in net income