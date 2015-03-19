Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 19 Altia Consultores SA :
* Expects FY 2014 net profit 4.5 million euros ($4.83 million) versus estimated 3.3 million euros
* FY 2014 EBITDA 7.2 million euros versus estimated 6.1 million euros
* FY revenue at 54.1 million euros versus estimated 49.4 million euros
* Says to maintain its business plan for 2015
* To propose FY 2014 total gross dividend of 1.1 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1xieAqy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)