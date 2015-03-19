UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 19 NASDAQ OMX Riga:
* Decided on March 19 to resume automatic order matching in Grobina AS shares starting with March 19 trading session
* The company has submitted its commentary on the publicly available price-sensitive information, therefore the company has eliminated the reason, based on which trading was suspended
* Simultaneously Nasdaq Riga decided to immediately apply observation status to Grobina AS shares
Source text: bit.ly/1FDzcLk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources