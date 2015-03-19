March 19 NASDAQ OMX Riga:

* Decided on March 19 to resume automatic order matching in Grobina AS shares starting with March 19 trading session

* The company has submitted its commentary on the publicly available price-sensitive information, therefore the company has eliminated the reason, based on which trading was suspended

* Simultaneously Nasdaq Riga decided to immediately apply observation status to Grobina AS shares

