UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 19 Faurecia SA :
* Gave notice of redemption on March 17, 2015 that it will repay in full 250 million euros ($267 million) of 8.75 pct senior notes due June 2019
* Notes will be redeemed on or about April 17, 2015, at a redemption price of 100 pct of principal amount of notes, plus applicable premium, and accrued interest up to April 17, 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources