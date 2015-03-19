UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 19 BayWa AG :
* Establishes agribusiness in Romania
* Plans to take over the Romanian agricultural trader Patberg International S.R.L., Bucharest, subject to approval by authorities
* Operations of the Romanian agricultural trader will continue as BayWa Agri Romania S.R.L. with headquarters in Bucharest
* Acquisition is being carried out through the Dutch holding Baywa Agrar International B.V. Source text - bit.ly/1MMzCku Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources