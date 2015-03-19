March 19 BayWa AG :

* Establishes agribusiness in Romania

* Plans to take over the Romanian agricultural trader Patberg International S.R.L., Bucharest, subject to approval by authorities

* Operations of the Romanian agricultural trader will continue as BayWa Agri Romania S.R.L. with headquarters in Bucharest

* Acquisition is being carried out through the Dutch holding Baywa Agrar International B.V.