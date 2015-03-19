BRIEF-Komercijalna Banka to pay dividend of MKD 150/shr for 2016
* Says its shareholders approved distribution of dividend of 150 denars per share on its 2016 profit
March 19 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* Will issue no less than 5,000 and no more than 10,000 series G bonds of nominal value 1,000 zlotys per bond
* Series G bonds will have an issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($260) per share and maturity period of 36 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8576 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan
NEW DELHI, April 5 Coal India Ltd is actively looking to acquire coking coal assets in Australia, a senior company official told Reuters, as the country looks to beef up its foreign coal assets.