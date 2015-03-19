BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of medium-term notes
* U.S. Bancorp - redemption on April 15, 2017, of all of its outstanding 1.65% medium-term notes, series t due May 15, 2017
March 19 Bank Saint Petersburg :
* Sees 10 pct assets growth, year-on-year revenue growth and expects to remain profitable in 2015, the company said in presentation
* Sees 2015 cost of risk in range of 250-300 bp and costs growth of less than 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/1B4MlH9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. Bancorp - redemption on April 15, 2017, of all of its outstanding 1.65% medium-term notes, series t due May 15, 2017
* Avenues Global Holdings LLC says raises $17 million in equity financing - SEC filing
ZAGREB, April 5 Croatia's parliament could pass an emergency law as early as Wednesday to shield the economy from big company failures after the country's largest private firm Agrokor piled up debts, leaving it struggling to pay creditors and suppliers.