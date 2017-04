March 19 Sky Plc

* Completed sale of an 80 pct stake in its online betting and gaming business to funds advised by CVC Capital Partners

* Deal which values Sky Bet at 800 million stg

* Under terms of transaction, Sky has received cash of 600 million stg and a vendor loan note from CVC

* Sky has retained an equity stake of 20 pct in Sky Bet and ongoing board representation