UPDATE 2-Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman two days before bankruptcy filing
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
March 19 Il Sole 24 Ore SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 310 million euros ($329.62 million), up 1.9 pct year-on-year
* Full year negative EBITDA is 10.7 million euros versus negative EBITDA of 42.5 million euros a year ago
* Full year net attributable loss is 9.8 million euros versus loss of 76.2 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
* March 2017, group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to approximately rmb3,983 million
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to sign "several more" measures into law before the end of April to roll back Obama-era regulations under the time-limited Congressional Review Act (CRA), said a White House official on Wednesday.