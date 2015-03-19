March 19 Airopack Technology Group AG :

* Board of directors has decided to carry out a capital increase from authorized capital

* Share capital to be increased by 900,000 registered shares with a nominal value of 5 Swiss francs ($5) per share

* Issue price at 10 Swiss francs per registered share

