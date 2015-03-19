March 19 First Capital SpA :

* Reports full year net profit of 4.2 million euros ($4.47 million), up 263 pct year on year

* Full year net asset value is 32.1 million euros, up 19 pct

* Proposes dividend of 0.07792 euro per share

* Says dividend will be distributed partially in cash payment of 0.04 euro per share and through grant of 4 free shares for every 100 shares held

* Plans issuance of 2015-2020 bonds with 5 pct interest for total value up 10 million euros