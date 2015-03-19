March 19 Fullsix SpA :

* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 21.5 million euros ($22.86 million), up 22 pct year on year

* Full year EBITDA is 959,000 euros versus 426,000 euros a year ago

* Full year group net loss is 0.205 million euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)