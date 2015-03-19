UPDATE 2-Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman two days before bankruptcy filing
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
March 19 Paris Realty Fund SA :
* FY net profit group share 1.1 million euros ($1.17 million) versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* To distribute dividend of 3 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/18Lwq9X Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
* March 2017, group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to approximately rmb3,983 million
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to sign "several more" measures into law before the end of April to roll back Obama-era regulations under the time-limited Congressional Review Act (CRA), said a White House official on Wednesday.