March 20 Adval Tech Holding AG :

* FY EBIT of 8.9 million Swiss francs ($9.00 million); (2013: 6.5 million Swiss francs)

* FY profit figure of 1.9 million Swiss francs (2013: -22.0 million Swiss francs)

* FY total income for year under review came to 247.0 million Swiss francs, some 31.8 million Swiss francs below prior-year figure (278.8 million Swiss francs)

* To temporarily increase weekly working hours at Swiss sites to 45 hours