UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Sun International Ltd
* Acquisition of the peermont group and withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* As at 31 December 2014, Peermont reported provisional revenues of 3,253 million rand
* Deal for a purchase consideration determined with reference to an enterprise value of Peermont of 9,425 million rand
* Sun International will assume all debt currently within Peermont group
* Has approached its major shareholders to determine support for proposed transaction
* Intends exploring possibility of disposing of certain of smaller assets within peermont portfolio
* Will acquire Maxshell ordinary, preference shares, mezzanine debt in form of payment in kind notes issued by Maxshell subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources