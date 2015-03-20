March 20 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Issues convertible capital securities of 12 million euros ($12.83 million)

* Capital securities bear a fixed interest rate of 7.5 pct until March 30 2020, after which interest rate will increase by four percentage points

* Securities have no maturity date, but issuer has right to redeem them after three but before five years from issue date, upon certain conditions, or after five years from issue date