BRIEF-Zayo Group raises notes offering to $550 mln from $500 mln
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc upsizes and prices $550 million senior notes offering
March 20 SMT SA :
* iAlbatros SAS signs deal with GDF Suez for using company's hotel booking system by GDF Suez employees
* Its unit iAlbatros SAS estimates value of deal with GDF Suez at 135 million euros ($144.18 million) over 5 years
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc upsizes and prices $550 million senior notes offering
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said Cisco Systems Inc Chief Executive Charles Robbins has been nominated to serve on its board of directors.
* Discovery Communications Inc - CEO David M. Zaslav's 2016 total compensation $37.2 million versus $32.4 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nFgMEv] Further company coverage: