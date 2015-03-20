March 20 Baader Bank AG :

* FY net loss after taxes of 1.5 million euros ($1.60 million) (2013: net loss of 0.2 million euros)

* FY operating profit of 0.2 million euros for 2014 (2013: eur 1.5 million

* At 1.3 million euros, FY net interest income was markedly lower compared with previous year's result of 4.5 million euros due to current low interest rates and portfolio reallocations

* FY net trading income increased by 2.6 pct to 43.7 million euros (2013: 42.6 million euros)

* FY net fee and commission income rose by 2.9 million euros to 52.4 million euros (2013: 49.5 million euros)

* Proposes unchanged dividend of 0.01 euros per share

* Anticipates another considerable increase in net trading income during current financial year 2015