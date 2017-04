March 20 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc

* Board of directors continues to review group's strategy and forward plans

* In order to conclude review, additional dialogue with and input from shareholders is required

* Board is examining all options to secure new capital required to fund its activities over next twelve months

* Requirement for working capital funding is immediate and discussions with major shareholders are underway urgently to that effect