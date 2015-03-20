March 20 Kilian Kerner AG :

* Carries out cash capital increase and restructures 2.75 million euros ($2.93 million) loan liabilities

* Capital increase from authorized capital excluding subscription rights in volume of 438,926 new shares at a price of 1.00 euro per new share

* Funds from share placement totaling around 439,000 euros gross