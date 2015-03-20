Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
March 20 (Reuters) -
* Major Holcim shareholder Schmidheiny says welcomes definitive merger agreement reached with Lafarge Further company coverage: [ HOLN.VX] (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, April 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, April 5 The U.S. dollar gained against the yen on Wednesday for the first time in four days after a report showed U.S. private sector employers created more jobs than expected in March, suggesting a generally stable labor market.