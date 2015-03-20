UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
March 20 Investec Plc
* Wealth & Investment and Asset Management are expected to report results ahead of prior year
* Divisions have benefited from higher levels of average funds under management
* For year to 31 March 2015 for both Investec Plc and Investec Limited: capital ratios are expected to be within group's target total capital adequacy range
* For period 31 March 2014 to 28 February 2015: third party assets under management increased 12% to GBP123.4 billion
* Core loans and advances: - decreased 1% to GBP16.9 billion however, adjusting for strategic disposals there was an increase of 13%, for the period 31 march 2014 to 28 february 2015
* Recurring income as a percentage of total operating income has increased and is expected to be approximately 76% (2014: 71%)
* Impairments are expected to be approximately 17% lower than prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.