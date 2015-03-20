BlackRock nominates Cisco CEO to serve on its board
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said it would nominate Cisco Systems Inc chief executive Charles Robbins to serve on its board of directors.
March 20 Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA :
* Proposes to the next general meeting of April 22, to pay complementary dividend of 0.10 euros per share on June 18 and dividend of 0.07 euros per share on same date to different shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said it would nominate Cisco Systems Inc chief executive Charles Robbins to serve on its board of directors.
BRASILIA, April 5 Drivers, users and even the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Wednesday spoke out against legislation that seeks to force significant changes to the business model of the Uber ride service in Latin America's biggest country.
SEATTLE, April 5 Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had launched a venture capital arm and invested in two tech startups, a fresh sign of the importance big companies see in keeping up with rapidly evolving technology for designing and making products.