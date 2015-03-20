BlackRock nominates Cisco CEO to serve on its board
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said it would nominate Cisco Systems Inc chief executive Charles Robbins to serve on its board of directors.
March 20 TOMORROW FOCUS AG :
* Agrees sale of TOMORROW FOCUS Publishing GmbH to Burda Digital GmbH
* Purchase price is 30.2 million euros ($32.3 million)
* Resulting book profit of TOMORROW FOCUS Group under IFRS rules will be at least 20 million euros
* Single-entity financial statements of TOMORROW FOCUS AG under German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch, HGB) will show a book profit of 3.1 million euros
* Cash inflow will be used to pay off a bonded loan of 14.5 million euros that is due to mature in 2016 and to generate further growth in travel segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRASILIA, April 5 Drivers, users and even the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Wednesday spoke out against legislation that seeks to force significant changes to the business model of the Uber ride service in Latin America's biggest country.
SEATTLE, April 5 Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had launched a venture capital arm and invested in two tech startups, a fresh sign of the importance big companies see in keeping up with rapidly evolving technology for designing and making products.