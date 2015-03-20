Fitch Publishes Costa Rica Insurance Dashboard for 4Q16

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Costa Rican Insurance Dashboard (Fourth-Quarter 2016) https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896245 SAN SALVADOR, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new Costa Rica Insurance Dashboard highlighting the key events affecting the industry as of the fourth quarter of 2016. This Dashboard discusses the industry's strong growth rate in premiums, which are the result of an accounting variation in the fin