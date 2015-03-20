March 20 Financial Conduct Authority:
* FCA bans and fines two individuals for pension advice
failings
* Lloyd Pope and Peter Legerton, former directors of
advisory firm Tailormade Independent, were banned from senior
positions in financial services
* Pope has been fined 93,800 stg, Legerton would have been
fined 84,000 stg, but for financial hardship
* Issue was compounded by pope and legerton's failure to act
quickly when TMI's external compliance consultants warned them
of need to consider and disclose conflicts of interest to their
customers
* Both men failed to ensure TMI assessed suitability of
sipps investments, to identify and manage conflicts of
interests, to oversee TMI's compliance function
Source text: (bit.ly/1BWbZkE)