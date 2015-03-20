March 20 Valneva SE :

* Reports a FY net loss of 26.3 million euros ($28.12 million) versus loss of 24.1 million euros year ago

* Expects its 2015 revenues to be significantly increased to between about 75 million euros and 85 million euros

* Revenues of Ixiaro product sales are expected to grow to about 30 million euros in 2015

* Says 2015 results may be significantly impacted by non-cash effects from Dukoral vaccine acquisition accounting

* Within next 12 months, expects important clinical results from its Pseudomonas Aeruginosa vaccine phase II/III and its Clostridium Difficile vaccine phase II studies