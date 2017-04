March 20 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Will issue 15,625,000 new shares in connection with offering, raising gross proceeds of 500 million Norwegian crowns ($62 million)

* Says shares are priced at 32 crowns per share

* Trading of shares in Nordic Nanovector on Oslo Stock Exchange will commence on March 23, 2015