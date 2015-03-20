Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 20 BF Holding AG :
* Short fiscal year 2014 revenue (Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2014) 1.46 million euros ($1.56 million)
* Short FY EBIT loss 0.61 million euros
* Short FY net loss 0.20 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1FIhSF6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)